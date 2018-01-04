LIST: Northeast Tennessee health departments offering free flu shots

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL) – There is no doubt about it that flu season is here. The Tennessee Department of Health and area health departments say they are working to protect the community by offering flu vaccination free to area residents on a first-come, first-served basis.
We’re told a small amount of the vaccine is still available until supplies are depleted.
Also, you must book an appointment in order to receive the vaccine.
“Anyone, even healthy people, can get the flu and serious problems related to the flu can happen at any age. Vaccination is the best protection against the flu, and the Carter County Health Department recommends that everyone six months of age and older get a flu vaccine every year,” said Caroline Hurt, Carter County Director. “It takes about two weeks to be protected after you get the flu vaccine, so we want everyone who hasn’t had their flu shot to get one right away to help keep our community healthy.”
According to the TDH, the flu vaccine is especially important for people at risk for serious illness or death from the flu. That includes the elderly, pregnant women, and young children and well as healthcare workers and family and friends of those at high-risk. Expectant mothers, says the TDY, should be vaccinated to protect themselves and their unborn babies.
The flu shot will be provided at no charge to patients. Both adults and children may receive the flu vaccine, says the TDH.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Washington County Health Department
219 Princeton Road – Johnson City
Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
423-975-2200 – call to book an appointment
CARTER COUNTY
Carter County Health Department
403 East G Street in Elizabethton
Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
(423) 543-2521 – Call to book an appointment
HAWKINS COUNTY
Hawkins County Health Department (2 clinics)
247 Silver Lake Road — Church Hill
(423) 357-5341 – call to book an appointment
201 Park Boulevard. — Rogersville
(423) 272-7641 – call to book an appointment
Both clinics are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
HANCOCK COUNTY
Hancock County Health Department
178 Willow Street – Sneedville
Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
(423) 733-2228 – Call to book an appointment
JOHNSON COUNTY
Johnson County Health Department
715 West Main Street – Mountain City
Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
(423) 727-9731 – call to book an appointment.
UNICOI COUNTY
Unicoi County Health Department
101 Okolona Drive – Erwin
Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
(423) 743-9103 – call to book an appointment