LIST: Northeast Tennessee health departments offering free flu shots

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL) – There is no doubt about it that flu season is here. The Tennessee Department of Health and area health departments say they are working to protect the community by offering flu vaccination free to area residents on a first-come, first-served basis.

We’re told a small amount of the vaccine is still available until supplies are depleted.

Also, you must book an appointment in order to receive the vaccine.

“Anyone, even healthy people, can get the flu and serious problems related to the flu can happen at any age. Vaccination is the best protection against the flu, and the Carter County Health Department recommends that everyone six months of age and older get a flu vaccine every year,” said Caroline Hurt, Carter County Director. “It takes about two weeks to be protected after you get the flu vaccine, so we want everyone who hasn’t had their flu shot to get one right away to help keep our community healthy.”

According to the TDH, the flu vaccine is especially important for people at risk for serious illness or death from the flu. That includes the elderly, pregnant women, and young children and well as healthcare workers and family and friends of those at high-risk. Expectant mothers, says the TDY, should be vaccinated to protect themselves and their unborn babies.

The flu shot will be provided at no charge to patients. Both adults and children may receive the flu vaccine, says the TDH.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Washington County Health Department

219 Princeton Road – Johnson City

Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

423-975-2200 – call to book an appointment

CARTER COUNTY

Carter County Health Department

403 East G Street in Elizabethton

Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

(423) 543-2521 – Call to book an appointment

HAWKINS COUNTY

Hawkins County Health Department (2 clinics)

247 Silver Lake Road — Church Hill

(423) 357-5341 – call to book an appointment

201 Park Boulevard. — Rogersville

(423) 272-7641 – call to book an appointment

Both clinics are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

HANCOCK COUNTY

Hancock County Health Department

178 Willow Street – Sneedville

Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

(423) 733-2228 – Call to book an appointment

JOHNSON COUNTY

Johnson County Health Department

715 West Main Street – Mountain City

Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

(423) 727-9731 – call to book an appointment.

UNICOI COUNTY

Unicoi County Health Department

101 Okolona Drive – Erwin

Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

(423) 743-9103 – call to book an appointment