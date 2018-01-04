ETSU new football coach Randy Sanders on the job full time

(JOHNSON CITY) After watching his Florida State Seminoles win their Independence bowl game on December 27th over Southern Miss, new ETSU head coach Randy Sanders is on the job.

The former Seminoles offensive coordinator who was announced last month as the new football coach to replace Carl Torbush says right now he’s trying to get acquainted with the city and of course being from right down the road in Morristown does help.

“There are a lot of things going on obviously I’m learning my way around Johnson City a little bit trying to figure out the best way from my apartment to the office, but it’s been great a lot of good people around here and a lot of great help it’s apart of the country I know fairly well so it’s good to be back.”

Sanders went on to say the list of things to do is long, but at the top of the list is finding assistant coaches and apparently there has been no shortage of applicants interested in joining the blue and gold staff.

“The search has gone great I wish I had about 80 spots it’s amazing the number of coaches that have reached out and the quality of coaches that have reached out I’m really excited about the staff we are putting together we’ll be able to let everybody know about the staff pretty soon not quite there yet but really excited about the staff the type of men they are and football coaches they are and what I think we’ll be able to do going forward.”