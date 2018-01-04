ETSU Bucs Tarter Selected as Candidate for Senior CLASS Award

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Jan. 4, 2018) – Senior Tianna Tarter (Johnson City, Tenn.) has been selected as one of 30 candidates for the 2017-18 Senior CLASS Award in collegiate basketball.

To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character, and competition.

Tarter has already earned many awards this season. She was previously named to the 2018 Nancy Lieberman Watch List, as well as the Citizen Naismith Trophy Watch List. During the week of November 20, she was named the College Sports Madness Player of the Week and the Southern Conference Player of the Week. She was just named the First Bank and Trust Company Athlete of the Month for December.

“Something else to continue to praise the good work of Tianna Tarter, not only on the basketball court, but also in the community,” said head coach Brittney Ezell. “Her growth as a person has been really amazing to see from her freshman year to now. Her investment in those around her, especially her home town, makes her even more cheer-worthy. We’re very proud of this honor for her and we’re looking forward to see what she continues to do at the end of her career and beyond.”

Tarter is ranked 12th nationally in steals and 15th in steals per game. She has had 13 double-digit performances so far this year and will be starting and playing in her 100th career basketball game tonight (Thursday, Jan. 4). She is also tied with five other Division I basketball players for recording 11 steals in a single-game.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

The 30 candidate class will be narrowed to 10 finalists in February, and those 10 names will be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches, and fans, who will select one male candidate and one female candidate who best exemplifies excellence in the four Cs of community, classroom, character, and competition.

The Senior CLASS Award winners will be announced during the 2018 NCAA Women’s Final Four this spring. For more information on each of the candidates, visit seniorCLASSaward.com.