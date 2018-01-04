DeMarco Murray out for Titans, guard questionable vs. Chiefs

By Published:
(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee running back DeMarco Murray will miss his second straight game with the Titans ruling him out against the Kansas City Chiefs in their AFC wild-card game Saturday.

Coach Mike Mularkey had refused to rule the veteran running back out until Thursday.

Murray hurt his right knee late in a loss Dec. 24 to the Los Angeles Rams and has not practiced since. Murray finished the season with a career-worst 659 yards rushing, but he ran for six touchdowns. He also caught 39 passes for 266 yards with another TD.

Mularkey says starting left guard Quinton Spain is questionable for the Titans (9-7) against the Chiefs (10-6) because of his back.

Both tight end Jonnu Smith and cornerback Kalan Reed were cleared from the concussion protocol.

