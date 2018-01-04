Country star RaeLynn’s lost dog found in Pigeon Forge

WATE Staff Published: Updated:

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Country music star RaeLynn’s lost dog has been found thanks to crews with The Island in Pigeon Forge and the American Eagle Foundation.

The two organizations posted photos with the dog to Facebook, saying they had found her on Wednesday and she would be reunited with her owner.

RaeLynn posted to social media that the dog, named Dolly, was scared by the fireworks and ran away after the singer’s performance at The Island on New Year’s Eve. She said she was heartbroken and desperate to find the missing Chihuahua.

Reality star Todd Chrisley from “Chrisley Knows Best” offered a $5,000 reward for Dolly’s safe return.

