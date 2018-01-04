As temperatures fall, shelters open in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) Thursday several organizations are opening their doors to make sure no one is left in the cold.

Hopwood Memorial Christian Church on the Milligan College campus in Elizabethton is open as a shelter Thursday and Friday night.

The church is using its newly renovated building with additional space to host anyone looking for a warm place to spend the night.

“There’s an amazing number of people who don’t have a warm bed to sleep in at night, and there are camps of folks who live around here. There are hundreds of people who go through the school year, kids, who are homeless at some point during the year,” Senior Minister Tim Ross said.

The church is looking for donations from the community of bedding like blankets, cots and sheets. You can bring the supplies to Hopwood Memorial Christian Church located at 109 Hopwood Lane, Milligan College, TN 37682.

Also in Elizabethton, New Hope Ministries is opening at 3 p.m. Thursday and will be open for the next couple of days, according to Pastor Tim Chambers. That church is located at 706 Blevins Ave in Elizabethton. They are also accepting donations of all kinds including blankets and food.

And in other parts of the region, Opportunity House in Greeneville is open as a shelter from the cold. You can find the Opportunity House at 205 N. Irish Street in Greeneville.

Shades of Grace church in Kingsport also opened as a warming shelter 24/7 for anyone who needs it. Shades of Grace is located at 313 East Sullivan Street in Kingsport.

