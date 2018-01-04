23 years later, the search intensifies to find a killer in Greene Co., TN

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) — Today marks the 23rd anniversary of an unsolved murder in Greene County.

No one has been charged with the murder of an elderly man who gunned down at the country store he owned.

But the Sheriff of Greene County says he’s not giving up and even is adding more resources to the case.

On January 4th 1995, someone shot and killed Frazier Jones in Baileyton, Tennessee in the middle of the afternoon. A customer found him shot to death behind the counter of the country store Jones owned and operated. By all accounts, it was the hub of the rural Greene County community.

Days turned to weeks and then years with no arrest in the case – not even a prime suspect, investigators said.

But then last year, a News Channel 11 report revealed that Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins had assigned a detective to the case full time and submitted old evidence to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for new testing.

CLICK HERE to see the November 2016 report.

Detectives say that news report led to a fresh flow of information. “There is some new stuff that’s come up,” said Det. Sgt. Jimmy Willett. “We have had some new discovery. We’ve had a lot of people calling in 23 years ago they were afraid to.”

Recently, Sheriff Pat Hankins assigned two new detectives to work on the case full time. And he formed a task force of current and retired detectives who know the case well.

“It’s a very important case for our department, and the whole community,” Sheriff Hankins said. “It doesn’t matter how much you know or how little you know. Anything at all might be the piece of evidence we need to wrap this case up, and we believe we’re very close to that.”

If you have any information about what happened, call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at

423-972-7000. There is a reward being offered in the case for information that leads to an arrest and a conviction.

