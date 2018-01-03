Vols DB Rashaan Gaulden to declare for NFL Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – University of Tennessee defensive back Rashaan Gaulden has opted to forego his senior year and enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

Gaulden posted to Twitter Wednesday afternoon he had made the decision after “a lot of thought, prayers and counsel from my family and close friends.” Gaulden went on to thank his coaches, teammates and the Vols fan base as he plans to pursue his dream in the NFL.

Gaulden had a career-high 10 tackles against Florida in 2017. He also lead Tennessee’s defense with 10 tackles, including 8 solo tackles against South Carolina, matching his career high.

In his redshirt-junior season, the defensive back recovered his third fumble in three games during the third quarter vs. Southern Miss.