Boones Creek triple homicide suspect taken to hospital; court date postponed

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A man charged in the deaths of a Boones Creek married couple and their unborn child missed his first court appearance in the case Wednesday morning because he was hospitalized Tuesday night, according to the district attorney general.

First Judicial District Attorney General Tony Clark confirmed Derrick Sells, who was originally scheduled to be arraigned in Washington County Criminal Court on Wednesday morning, was taken to the hospital Tuesday.

Sells, 33, is facing multiple charges in the Dec. 3 shooting deaths of Kyanna Vaughn, 23, and Robert Vaughn, 25.

Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal said the Vaughns were found dead in their home on Friendship Court in the Boones Creek community.

Deputies also found their two children, a girl and a boy, ages three and six unharmed inside the home.

Investigators revealed Kyanna Vaughn was six months pregnant at the time, which made it a triple homicide investigation.

Sells was developed as a suspect and indicted for the crimes while he was in jail on other charges.

Clark said Sells was expected to be in court Thursday. The reason Sells was taken to the hospital was not immediately clear.