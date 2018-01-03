Triple homicide suspect misses court appearance after attempted suicide

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday afternoon that an inmate scheduled to appear in court Wednesday was taken to a hospital for treatment after he reportedly tried to commit suicide.

According to a WCSO news release, Derrick Benjamin Sells, 33, of Fall Branch, reportedly tried to commit suicide in his cell around 12 a.m.

A detention officer and a staff nurse found Sells and they immediately applied pressure to Sell’s neck wound until EMS could arrive.

Sells was taken by EMS to Johnson City Medical Center, where he was said to have serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Sells’ court appearance was reset for Thursday at 9 a.m.

According to the release, Sells was being held on three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated child abuse/neglect for the shooting deaths of Robert and Kyanna Vaughn and their unborn child.

