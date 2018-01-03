Tennessee DB Rashaan Gaulden says he’s entering NFL draft

By Published:
Rashaan Gaulden 2014 New Arrival headshots. Photo By Donald Page/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee defensive back Rashaan Gaulden has tweeted that he’s forgoing his final season of eligibility to enter the NFL draft.

Gaulden tweeted that “it has been an honor to wear the Orange and White and represent the Power T while playing in Neyland Stadium the last four years.” He thanked his coaches and teammates as well as Tennessee’s fans.

As a fourth-year junior this season, Gaulden had 65 tackles, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, an interception and five pass breakups. The 6-foot-1 defensive back had a year of eligibility remaining because he redshirted due to a foot injury in 2015.

Gaulden joins running back John Kelly as Tennessee players entering the draft with eligibility remaining. Kelly announced his decision on social media Friday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s