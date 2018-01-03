Rep. Holsclaw to continue years-long fight for ‘hands-free Tennessee’ bill

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL)- A new legislative session next week in Nashville will bring with it new bills, but a local lawmaker said he’s returning to the table with the same idea he’s had for years.

State Representative John Holsclaw has pushed to make Tennessee a hands-free state now since 2014.

Holsclaw said his goal is to make it illegal to talk on a hand-held cell phone while driving for everyone in Tennessee.

Just days ago, a new law went into effect that makes it illegal to talk on a hand-held cell phone while driving through an active school zone.

Rep. Holsclaw said while that’s a good start, it’s not enough.

He’s proposing that drivers across the state can have conversations behind the wheel, if they do it in a way that’s hands-free.

One example he gave Wednesday was that drivers would be able to use devices like blue tooth to communicate in their vehicles.

“You can have a clip device which hooks on your sun visor which you can voice activate, and worse case, you can take a bracket and mount it via tape, a magnet, somewhere on your dash,” Holsclaw said.

Since he’s taken on this bill, Holsclaw said his main reason is safety, trying to make Tennessee roadways as safe as possible.

“When you take your eyes off the road to look at a text, or you drop your phone and you bend down to get it, or it rings, that’s the major problem, and your eyes actually come off the road,” Holsclaw said.

Holsclaw telling us Wednesday, just days before he heads back to Nashville, this is a bill he won’t give up on.

“If this bill saves one life, it’s well worth the effort, so I will continue to fight this battle as long as I’m in legislation,” Holsclaw.

The new session for the Tennessee General Assembly convenes at noon on January 9th.

Copyright 2018 WJHL. All rights reserved.