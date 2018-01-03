PHOTOS: Fire damages lumber yard in Wise County

WISE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A fire damaged a lumber yard in southwest Virginia on Tuesday morning. Viewer Tim Cox sent us photos – showing extensive damage to the roof of the Wise County Lumber Yard.

There appears to be heavy damage inside. The Wise County Fire Department says the building caught fire early Tuesday morning.

Wise County Fire Department says no one was injured by the fire and the cause is still under investigation.

Owner and son - Thomas Kennedy owner of Wise Lumber & Supply (Source: Tim Cox PhotoGraphics, Inc.) Wise Lumber Supply Company (Source: Tim Cox PhotoGraphics, Inc.) Wise Lumber Supply Company (Source: Tim Cox PhotoGraphics, Inc.) Wise Lumber Supply Company (Source: Tim Cox PhotoGraphics, Inc.) Wise Lumber Supply Company (Source: Tim Cox PhotoGraphics, Inc.)