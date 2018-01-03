PHOTOS: Fire damages lumber yard in Wise County

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
Wise Lumber Supply Company (Source: Tim Cox PhotoGraphics, Inc.)

WISE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A fire damaged a lumber yard in southwest Virginia on Tuesday morning. Viewer Tim Cox sent us photos – showing extensive damage to the roof of the Wise County Lumber Yard.

There appears to be heavy damage inside. The Wise County Fire Department says the building caught fire early Tuesday morning.

Wise County Fire Department says no one was injured by the fire and the cause is still under investigation.

Wise Lumber Supply Company Fire

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s