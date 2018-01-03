Man convicted of homicide found with 17 guns, 6,000 rounds of ammo

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A man convicted of criminally negligent homicide in Sullivan County years ago is now in federal custody after investigators found him with 17 guns and 6,000 rounds of ammunition, according to a detective.

Court records show Jimmie Ray Kreidler pleaded not guilty in federal court in Greeneville Tuesday to charges of knowingly possessing those guns and the ammunition.

A Hancock County Sheriff’s Office detective said officers arrested the 52-year-old back in May in a camper in the woods in the Horton Ford community. Detective Jesse Trent said he received information that Kreidler was staying there and that he was a convicted felon and had multiple guns.

Trent said Kreidler is the same man who pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide in 2005 in Sullivan County. Kreidler’s trial on the new federal charges is set for March, according to court records.

Here's a snapshot of some of the guns and ammo Jimmie Ray Kreidler reportedly had in his possession, according to federal court filings. #GunCrime #federalcourt pic.twitter.com/81iX2Lscql — Nate Morabito (@WJHL_Nate) January 3, 2018

