GCSO: Greeneville man to face assault on an officer, evading arrest, other charges

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man on charges of assault on an officer, evading arrest and several other charges on Wednesday.

According to a GCSO news release, deputies were called to the 1000 block of Olivet Mountain Road in the Cedar Creek area of the county to investigate a suspicious vehicle.

A caller told deputies that they saw a truck enter a field across from her home.

When deputies arrived on-scene, they made contact with the vehicle in the field. The vehicle then tried to ram the deputy’s cruiser and the deputy himself, before driving the truck further into the field.

According to the release, the driver — later identified as Lloyd “Jason” Seaton, 40, of Greeneville — drove through the field and aimed his vehicle at the deputy who was standing in the field. The deputy then shot several times at the truck.

Deputies said the truck continued on through the field and then rammed into a fence to get out of the field.

The truck reportedly stopped across the road from where it went through the fence, stopping in the front yard of the initial caller’s home.

Seaton got out of the vehicle and crouched down in front of his truck.

Deputies ordered him to surrender, but Seaton resisted and was wrestled to the ground by the deputies.

According to the release, deputies found a plastic baggie with a cut straw, a spoon with white powdery residue, two cellphones and a syringe in the truck.

Neither of the deputies involved were injured and Seaton reportedly received minor cuts to his hands and face.

Seaton was charged with aggravated assault on an officer, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, resisting arrest and vandalism.

Deputies say more charges are pending at this time.

