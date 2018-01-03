‘Fixer Upper’ stars Chip and Joanna Gaines announce they are expecting their fifth child

WCMH Staff Published:
Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines
FILE - In this March 29, 2016, file photo, Joanna Gaines, left, and Chip Gaines pose for a portrait to promote their home improvement show, "Fixer Upper," on HGTV in New York. In an interview with People magazine released on Oct. 11, 2017, the couple cited a grueling 11-month production schedule as a reason for the show’s end. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP, File)

WACO, TX (WCMH) – “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines announced Tuesday that they are expecting their fifth child.

As Tuesday night’s new episode aired, Chip Gaines started tweeting a series of hints regarding a big announcement. In the third tweet, Chip made the big reveal.

“Gaines party of 7,” Chip later wrote on Instagram.

The couple is already parents to two boys and two girls.

Earlier this year, the “Fixer Upper” stars announced that the popular series will end after its upcoming fifth season.

The couple announced the decision in a September blog post.

Launched in 2013, “Fixer Upper” follows the couple as they redo houses near their Waco home. Its final season premieres in November.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s