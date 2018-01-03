Effort underway to revitalize Blountville

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – An effort is underway in Blountville to revitalize the city and bring more people downtown.

As more visitors come in, Sullivan County’s mayor is hopeful more business will follow.

Sullivan County has been working on this idea to make downtown more walkable for more than a year now, and Mayor Richard Venable said the project could be a real game changer for Blountville and business.

“Any time you can accomplish more business is a plus,” said Blountville business owner and operator of Tangles Hair Studio, Teresa Jones.

That’s the goal, Venable says, starting with building a sidewalk from the courthouse to the Sullivan County library.

“We want people to walk in downtown Blountville, and if we get traffic then business will follow pretty quickly, and we have some areas that we can expand business in,” Venable said.

Part of the plan also includes a proposal to make a portion of Highway 126 a one way street for east bound traffic only, re-routing west bound traffic onto nearby Franklin Street using a traffic circle or round-a-bout.

They are all changes the mayor wants to hear what the public thinks about at a community meeting, likely to happen in the spring.

“We’ve retained an artist, an engineer to do some illustrations and street scenes of how we expect this street out here to look, and once we get those illustrations and we can show the public what we have in mind, then we will call that community meeting,” Venable said.

The mayor said he also established a new, not-for-profit organization called the Blountville Community Development Organization. They’ll help further develop business along the route and manage its historic sites.

Mayor Venable said he doesn’t know yet when construction will start on this project.

Its total cost is close to half a million dollars. The majority of that will come from a state grant with a 20 percent county match.

Copyright 2018 WJHL. All rights reserved.