Doug Jones sworn in as Alabama Senator

WIAT and Associated Press Published: Updated:
Doug Jones
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2017, file photo, then-Democratic senatorial candidate Doug Jones speaks at a news conference in Dolomite, Ala. Jones, the first Alabama Democrat elected to the Senate in a quarter century, is one of two new members who will take the oath of office on the Senate floor at noon on Jan. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)


BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT/AP) — Alabama Senator-elect Doug Jones is in Washington, D.C. Wednesday for his official swearing-in to the United States Senate.

Two former vice presidents stood beside the Senate’s newest senators on the Senate floor as the two Democrats took their oaths of office. Former Vice President Joseph Biden was next to Alabama Democrat Doug Jones as he was sworn in Wednesday.

According to CBS42 news partner AL.com, Jones chose former Vice President Joe Biden as his escort. Typically a new senator chooses their home state colleague, and that’s Senator Richard Shelby.

According to AL.com, Shelby wasn’t asked to accompany him to the ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony was held in the Old Senate Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Jones is the 49th Democratic member of the Senate.

