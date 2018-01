JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police dispatch tells News Channel 11, fire crews are on scene at a mobile home park fire on South Roan Street.

Crews are responding to the Mountain View Mobile Home Park.

We’re told the call came in at 2:20 and everybody inside is believed to have gotten out.

We have a crew heading to the scene. Stay with News Channel 11 for the latest information on this developing story.

