TVA, BTES ask customers to reduce power usage

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Valley Authority and Bristol Tennessee Essential Services are asking customers to reduce power usage as the extremely cold weather is taking a toll on the power companies in the Tennessee Valley and is creating a tight power supply.

TVA and Erwin Utilities are requesting customers voluntarily reduce energy consumption this morning to help meet… https://t.co/FajusPJPlQ — Erwin Utilities (@ErwinUtilities) January 2, 2018

Brrr! The average temperature across the Valley at 8:30 am EST is 9 degrees – about 20 degrees below average for this time of year! Bundle up before venturing outside and take the time to turn down your heat just a degree or two. It can help save you a "bundle" on future bills. — TN Valley Authority (@TVAnews) January 2, 2018

The TVA also offers suggestions on how to reduce power usage. The following is is a news from TVA and BTES:

Extremely cold temperatures have caused a tight power supply situation, according to Mike Browder, Bristol Tennessee Essential Services’ CEO. TVA and the 154 local power companies in the Tennessee Valley are asking all electric power customers to voluntarily reduce their use of electricity as much as possible today and throughout the week.

TVA and BTES are urging customers to voluntarily conserve electricity to the maximum extent possible. Customers should:

● Postpone using electric appliances such as dishwashers, dryers and cooking equipment.

● Reduce the use of heating by adjusting thermostats 2-3 degrees below normal.

● Turn off lights, appliances and other electrical equipment not needed.

“Per request from TVA, BTES will join TVA in reducing power usage at their facilities by adjusting thermostats, reducing lighting, and taking other measures to reduce electricity consumption,” said Browder.

Status reports on the power situation will be provided for the duration of the event.

“When it’s below freezing, each time the temperature drops one degree another 400 megawatts of electricity is needed for the TVA system,” said Browder “Setting your thermostat 2-3 degrees below normal can really help TVA manage the high power demand during this challenging time.”

TVA is using all available resources and crews from TVA and BTES are working around the clock to

make power available to customers.

TVA is the nation’s largest public power provider and is completely self-financed. TVA provides power to large industries and 154 power distributors that serve approximately 9 million consumers in seven southeastern states. TVA also manages the Tennessee River and its tributaries to provide multiple benefits, including flood control, navigation, water quality and recreation.

Bristol Tennessee Essential Services (BTES) is a municipally-owned electric utility that also provides high-speed Internet, telephone, and cable television services over a fiber optic network. BTES has more than 33,000 electric customers in a 280-square-mile service area in the City of Bristol and Sullivan County, Tennessee.