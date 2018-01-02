Sullivan County animal shelter closed to make facility repairs

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A local animal shelter is closed so crews can make some major repairs to the facility.

Sullivan County employees and shelter leaders spent the day deep cleaning the Blountville space.

Back in October, Sullivan County and Kingsport announced plans to separate animal shelter operations. That split is now in effect. Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said the county officially took over the Blountville space on January 1st.

Tuesday, just a day later, work was underway to make some major repairs to the facility.

“Today we’re just going through and we’re deep cleaning,” said shelter manager, Brandi Perkey.

They focused Tuesday morning on the shelter’s office, but Mayor Venable says the work doesn’t stop there.

“We hope to bring in a modular classroom type of building that we already have,” Venable said. “We would like to have that, make that available to the public where they can visit pets and we can have a much better area for the public to enter the building with.”

Also, Venable says, the county will add more storage space for food, exterminate mice and rats and update the computers.

“We’re just doing the basic things now, but we would like to have volunteer input on how we go forward in the future,” said Venable.

The mayor doesn’t know exactly right now the cost for the changes, though he says he’s hoping to use some of the county’s $180,000 appropriated for the shelter for the next six months.

And while the shelter plans to stay closed for the rest of the week, Perkey is encouraging people not to drop animals off.

“We don’t want them out in the cold, so we can always meet down at the gate. We just need a phone call or something to let us know that you’re coming,” said Perkey.

Sullivan County shelter leaders plan to keep the facility closed for the rest of this week and re-open next Monday.

