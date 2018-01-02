Stolen baby Jesus replaced by 5-year-old Good Samaritan

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police are investigating after someone stole baby Jesus from a Nativity Scene from Church Circle downtown.

But a 5-year-old Good Samaritan replaced it.

On New Year’s Eve, Kingsport Police responded to a theft call on Broad Street.

Someone had stolen a $1,200 concrete baby Jesus from a the Nativity Scene in Church Circle.

Vice President of the Kingsport Jaycees, Ashlea Ramey said this isn’t the first time this is happened.

“It was stolen I think about 8 years ago, the first time it was returned luckily and we’re hoping for that again this time,” Ramey said.

But it is the first time someone has replaced baby Jesus.

5-year-old Sam Teague’s grandmother says she would drive him by the Nativity Scene to look at it.

But on this day, he was upset to see it had been taken.

So he and his great-grandmother found a baby doll and blanket and took it to the manger.

“Because somebody stole the concrete one,” Teague said.

Sam says he was worried this one would be taken too, so his grandmother helped him write a note begging no one to steal this one.

Part of the letter said “please no one steal this very special baby Jesus. We love him and the real Jesus loves us’.

“We were blown away. Obviously we’re very heartbroken and disappointed that the original statue was carried off, but to see Sam who cares so much about it come out and replace it, that speaks volumes,” Ramey said.

If you have any information about the original baby Jesus that was stolen, contact Kingsport Police at 423.246.9111.

