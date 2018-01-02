Power restored after outages reported in Bristol, VA due to low temps

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Cold weather may be the blame after hundreds were without power in Bristol, VA. According to a Bristol Virginia Utilities spokesperson, the power has been restored.

Earlier this morning, BVU (Bristol Virginia Utilities) said electrical engineers were working on an equipment issue at their North Bristol substation. A representative told News Channel 11 it is likely caused by low temperatures.

We’re told about 3,000 customers were without power.

The outage reportedly affected customers along the Lee Highway corridor that parallels Interstate 81 between exits 3 and 5.

Click here to view a BVU outage map.