Nita Thompson joins us in the kitchen to show us a fun New Years Resolution Soup!

Ingredients:

1 can of black-eyed peas

1 can of great northern beans

1 chopped onion

32 oz. chicken broth

1 tsp. chicken boullion

1 tbsp chopped parsley

1 tbsp. chopped chives

1 cup of bacon chopped

pepper to taste

Directions: sautee the onions in some butter then add all the other ingredients and bring to a boil serve with some crusty bread and enjoy!