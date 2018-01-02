Kingsport Girl Scout troop giving back with clothing drive

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)-

A local Girl Scout Troop is looking to give back in a time of need. Especially with the cold snap that the region is currently experiencing.

Troop 463 out of Kingsport is holding it’s first United Way clothing drive, Coats for Kids.

They are looking for socks, underwear, kids shoes, winter hats and coats.

All donations will stay in the Tri-Cities to help families locally in need.

Donation locations include:

Miller Perry Elementary in Kingsport

Girl Scout Service Center in Johnson City

Red Dragon Kempo

Bays Mountain Music Academy

Renewed Church on East Center Street in Kingsport

The Coats for Kids clothing drive ends January 15th.

Copyright 2018 WJHL. All rights reserved.