Justin Timberlake announces new album

WCMH and Associated Press Published:
FILE- In this Sept. 23, 2017, file photo, Justin Timberlake performs at the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tenn. The NFL announced Sunday, Oct. 22, that Timberlake will headline the Super Bowl halftime show Feb. 4 in Minnesota. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

HOLLYWOOD, CA (WCMH/AP) — Justin Timberlake has announced he is releasing a new album.

Timberlake tweeted Tuesday that his album “Man of the Woods” will be released February 2.

The tweet, which simply states, “FRIDAY” features a video from Timberlake describing the new album, and how personal it was to him as a father and husband.

Timberlake is scheduled to perform during the halftime show of the Super Bowl, Feb. 4 in Minnesota.

Timberlake has won 10 Grammys, and the Tennessee native also has won four Emmys.

