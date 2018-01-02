Johnson Co. deputies charge man with carjacking, kidnapping

JOHNSON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man on carjacking and kidnapping charges.

According to a JCSO news release, a woman came to the sheriff’s office on Dec. 30 asking to speak to a deputy.

The woman told deputies that about two weeks ago she was in her vehicle in her driveway at her home on Divide Road when a younger man ran up to her driver’s side door and beat on her window with his fist.

The man then reportedly ran to the passenger side of the vehicle, opened the door and got inside the vehicle.

The woman said the man had what appeared to be women’s jeans wrapped around his right hand and was holding it near his abdomen and pointed it towards her.

The man then reportedly told the woman to “drive” and she complied. The woman drove the man to the Scotchman and said the man was acting strange.

According to the release, the woman told deputies she believed the man had a gun under the clothing on his hand.

Once at the Scotchman, the man told the woman to “give me a bag,” and then got out of the vehicle.

The woman told deputies that she didn’t initially report the incident, but then saw on Facebook on Dec. 29 that several women had posted about a similar incident and posted his picture and his name.

The man was identified as Devin Greer.

Greer was charged with carjacking and especially aggravated kidnapping.

