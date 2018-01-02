JC towing, booting ordinance for unpaid parking tickets ineffective 2+ years later

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – More than two years after a parking ordinance was put on the books in Johnson City, police are still trying to figure out how to enforce it.

Johnson City commissioners passed the ordinance in October 2015 saying that if you have three or more unpaid parking ticket they could place a boot on your car and tow it.

We found out that the police department began searching for a towing company shortly after the ordinance passed in 2015 to help them enforce it, but Johnson City Police officials said they’ve only received two responses from towing companies, and neither of those companies fit the bill.

Back in 2015, we interviewed Johnson City Police Chief Mark Sirois who told us the point of the then proposed ordinance was to “encourage voluntary compliance with the law.”

Not long after that interview, the ordinance was passed by the Johnson City Commission.

The department’s next step was to find a towing company to help officers enforce the ordinance.

“One of the criteria is the insurance the towing company or the business has to have,” JCPD Maj. Debbie Botelho said. “The city would also require them to buy the boots and they have to be open 24 hours, so if someone wanted the boot off their car, they could take it off their car. So, it’s very time consuming and expensive.”

But now, more than two years later, Botelho said that’s where they’ve hit a road block.

“We’ve got two responses back. Out of those two responses, neither one of those companies met our specifications. Some of the comments we got back from the towing companies was the concern of the high cost of the liability insurance and the cost they would incur with the cost of the boots, and whether there would be enough business for this to be a profitable venture for them.”

So far, those concerns have prevented the department from finding a towing company willing to do the job.

We asked police officials about what happens now when someone has three unpaid parking tickets.

Botelho said “it’s just the same as it was before. Nothing’s worked out, but we want to make sure we find the right fit.”

She added that they are looking at what other police departments are doing in terms of booting and towing.

Botelho said in the mean time, they have increased their downtown parking enforcement patrols.

According to JCPD, officers have issued 1,977 parking citations in 2017 city-wide.

Approximately 700 of those tickets are still outstanding.

