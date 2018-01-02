Get a FREE Bloomin’ Onion at Outback Steakhouse on Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — South Carolina may have scored the Outback Bowl champ title, but thanks to Outback Steakhouse everyone wins free Bloomin’ Onions on Tuesday.

The South Carolina Gamecocks (Team Bloomin’ Onion) were hungry for a victory at Monday’s Outback Bowl.

Thanks to their 26–19 win over Michigan (Team Coconut Shrimp), Outback Steakhouse is offering free Bloomin’ Onion appetizers to all football fans nationwide on January 2.

Congrats @GamecockFB on winning the 2018 @outbackbowl! Everyone scores a FREE Bloomin’ Onion on January 2nd. pic.twitter.com/EsSXwLfJ32 — Outback Steakhouse (@Outback) January 1, 2018

All you have to do is say “Outback Bowl” to your server to receive the offer, which is valid with any purchase.

This year marks Outback’s sixth-annual nationwide appetizer giveaway based on the outcome of the Outback Bowl.

After SEC’s Florida Gators took home the trophy last year, Outback Steakhouse restaurants gave away 56,238 Bloomin’ Onions to guests around the country.

“At the Outback Bowl, everyone is a winner, and all fans can celebrate with a free Bloomin’ Onion thanks to the Gamecocks,” Outback Steakhouse President Gregg Scarlett said.