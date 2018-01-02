ETSU men receiving national attention after win over Mercer

JOHNSON CITY, TN-With a convincing 19 point road win in its Southern Conference opener at Mercer over the weekend, the ETSU men’s basketball team is turning heads and made its debut in a pair of national rankings.

The Buccaneers, who are 10-4 and have won eight of their last nine games, earned a No. 8 spot in this week’s NBC Sports Midseason Mid-Major Power Rankings. They also entered the weekly CollegeInside.com Mid-Major Top 25 poll at No. 16. ETSU is the highest rated Southern Conference team in the NBC Power Ranking and they are second only to SoCon rival Furman (11th) in the CollegeInsider.com list.

ETSU will try to keep its momentum going when the Bucs play their second of three straight SoCon road games on Thursday night, traveling to take on Samford in Birmingham, Ala. Tip is set for 8 p.m.

Courtesy: East Tennessee State Athletics