ETSU extends Oshoniyi through 2022

JOHNSON CITY, TN-Coming off a successful 2017 men’s soccer season, the ETSU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Tuesday that ETSU head coach Bo Oshoniyi has received a contract extension through January 2022.

Under Oshoniyi’s tutelage, the Bucs have won back-to-back regular season conference championships, compiling a 13-1-6 record in conference play the last two seasons.

“We are very proud that Bo Oshoniyi is the head coach of our men’s soccer program,” said ETSU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Carter. “Coach is a highly respected member of the ETSU Athletics family and an extremely popular person on this campus, in this community and around this region. Personally, I am very thankful that this new contract will sustain his leadership of the men’s soccer program for years to come.”

This season, Oshoniyi’s squad not only produced 11 individual all-conference awards to lead all SoCon teams, but also produced ETSU’s first-ever All-American in junior goalkeeper Jonny Sutherland (Chester, U.K.).

Oshoniyi, who will enter his fifth season at the helm in 2018, said he is grateful for the opportunity to continue furthering the men’s soccer program.

“I’m excited to be able to work under Scott Carter for the next four years,” Oshoniyi said. “His vision, his excitement and his passion for ETSU are contagious. I’m real excited for the program and to continue to build on what we’ve done the last four years.

“On a personal level, I’m excited for me and my family. We’ve really enjoyed being a part of this community, and we look forward to continuing to build on those relationships.”

Courtesy: East Tennessee State Athletics