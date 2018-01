CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter went without power part of the morning on Tuesday.

Elizabethton Power was able to restore power by noon Tuesday, after replacing a transformer that services the building.

The shelter said that all the dogs and cats in the shelter survived the cold, and the shelter had already taken precautions for the bitter cold spell by moving all outside animals inside.

