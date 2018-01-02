Church Hill police continue search for robbery, kidnapping suspect

CHURCH HILL, TN (WJHL) – Church Hill Police Department officers are searching for a man wanted on robbery and kidnapping charges following a home invasion on Dec. 6, 2017.

According to a release from CHPD, Timothy Eric Hite — aka “Boomer” — is wanted on especially aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping charges.

On Dec. 6, police began investigating a home invasion that reportedly happened on the night of Dec. 5, where a victim was bound and severely assaulted.

During the investigation, Hite was developed as a suspect and an arrest warrant was obtained.

Hite — who is said to be 5-foot-9 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds, has green eyes and brown hair — is believed to be in the Hawkins County or Sullivan County area.

CHPD said Hite may also be staying with friends in Kingsport, Tenn.

Police said Hite should be considered armed and dangerous and ask for people to not approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 423-357-7181 or call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2018 WJHL. All rights reserved.