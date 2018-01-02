Blasting at The Meadows postponed due to cold weather

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – The town of Abingdon reports a scheduled blast at The Meadows has been postponed until later in the week.

According to a spokesperson, the low temperatures “invited some unforeseen circumstances” forcing the cancellation of today’s blast.

The blast has been postponed until Wednesday, January 3 ad 12:30 p.m.

The blasting is happening at The Meadows site located off of Green Spring Road in Abingdon. The Virginia Department of Transportation requires a rolling road-block on Interstate-81 in that area –during times of blasting.