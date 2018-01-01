Two people, cat rescued after fire starts at Johnson City apartment building

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Fire officials are investigating after an apartment building caught fire shortly after 7:00pm Monday evening. Captain Mike Oliver with Johnson City Fire tells News Channel 11 the fire started in the 3000 block of Martindale Drive.

Two people were inside when the fire started but they were able to make it out. Firefighters were able to save a cat from the burning apartment unit.

When crews arrived on scene, flames could be seen coming from out of a bedroom window. Captain Oliver says the fire was put out in about 5 minutes. As a result of the fire, the apartment unit has heavy smoke damage and does not appear to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

