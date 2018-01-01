Sailors brave cold temperatures at annual Frostbite Race

By Published:

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – While most of the country celebrated New Year’s by watching the ball drop, others kicked off 2018 by braving frigid temperatures and raising their sails on Watauga Lake.

The Watauga Lake Sailing Club held its annual Frostbite Sailing Race Monday afternoon.

The event was fitting of its name with below freezing temperatures across the Tri-Cities on New Year’s Day.

Not many even wanted to be outside, but sailors said ringing in the new year on those frigid waters makes it more memorable.

The Watauga Lake Sailing Club is the only one of its kind in the Tri-Cities region.

Copyright 2018 WJHL. All rights reserved.

