Kingsport pastor: ‘It’s really life or death’ as people seek refuge from the cold

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- Monday morning as you opened the doors of Shades of Grace church in downtown Kingsport, you were greeted with a hot meal, and a place to escape from the bitter cold.

Pastor Will Shewey said while the church provides an escape for some, it’s a matter of survival for others.

“It’s really life or death because no one can survive in those temperatures, so we try to provide whatever we can to make life better for them,” Shewey said.

The church has been in operation for four years now, and whenever the temperatures take a drastic dip, they always open their doors.

“We don’t ask any questions, we just simply open the door and allow whoever wants to come in,” Shewey said.

The community also continues to provide support for those in need, as Pastor Shewey opened a brand new box of more than 100 blankets Monday, donated by another local church.

“Things just come in, so as we receive it we give it back out, and the needs are great, and it really is for survival, it’s life or death,” Shewey said.

As we spoke to Pastor Shewey Monday, dozens of people like James Helton sat in the background, thankful for a warm place to stay.

“It’s bitter out there right now…It’s good to have a place to come and you know you get to see people and share experiences…hopefully this will be a better year and a whole new start on new adventures,” Helton said.

There are other shelters across the Tri-Cities region that have opened because of the weather.

Greene County EMA Director Bill Brown said the Opportunity House in Greeneville is open around the clock as a shelter from the cold.

You can find the Opportunity House at 205 N. Irish Street in Greeneville.

Major Alan Fultz with the Bristol Salvation Army said they are currently open as a shelter as well because of the cold temperatures.

The Bristol Salvation Army is located at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and State Street.