Water main break causes reported outages in Johnson City; cold temperatures could be to blame

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) — Johnson City Water and Sewer Services says its crews have found a water main break that is causing low water pressure and some outages in Johnson City.

Officials told News Channel 11 crews found the 6-inch water main break in the Tree Streets area. They said they believe the break was caused by below-freezing temperatures.

The city says it has received less than 20 calls of low pressure or no water in the Tree Streets and Cherokee areas due to the break.

Officials estimated repairs to the line could take up to 4 hours.

