Warming shelters open in Tri-Cities region as temperatures continue to drop

TRI-CITIES, TN- (WJHL)- As temperatures continue to dip below freezing in the overnight hours, there are places in our region that have opened up warming shelters for those in need.

Greene County EMA Director Bill Brown said the Opportunity House in Greeneville is open around the clock as a shelter from the cold.

You can find the Opportunity House at 205 N. Irish Street in Greeneville.

Starting Sunday, Shades of Grace church in KIngsport also opened as a warming shelter 24/7 for anyone who needs it.

Shades of Grace is located at 313 East Sullivan Street in Kingsport.

