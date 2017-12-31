Thousands to ring in 2018 in Las Vegas under tight security

By Published:
FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2015, file photo, people watch the fountains at the Bellagio while wearing paper hats to celebrate New Years Eve in Las Vegas. Tens of thousands of revelers will ring in the New Year in Las Vegas under the close eye of law enforcement just three months after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will have every officer working Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, while the Nevada National Guard is activating about 350 soldiers and airmen. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Tens of thousands of revelers will ring in the new year in Las Vegas under the close eye of law enforcement just three months after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Tourism officials expect about 330,000 people to come to Las Vegas for the festivities that are anchored by a roughly eight-minute firework display at the top of seven of the destination’s casino-hotels.

Inside properties across Sin City, acts including Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Celine Dion and Foo Fighters will keep celebrants entertained before and after midnight.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will have every officer working Sunday, while the Nevada National Guard is activating about 350 soldiers and airmen.

The federal government is also sending dozens of personnel to assist with intelligence and other efforts.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s