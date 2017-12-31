“Multiple deputies down” in Douglas County, Colorado, sheriff’s office says

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) in Colorado says “multiple deputies” responding to a domestic disturbance were injured after shots were fired. A code red alert was issued Sunday morning amid what the DCSO said was an “active” situation.
The DCSO says citizens should avoid the area, while residents should shelter in place and avoid windows and exterior walls.
The alert follows earlier reports of an officer down in the area, CBS Denver reports. The number of deputies down or the extent of possible injuries was not immediately known.
The FBI in Denver said it was ready to provide its “full support” to the DCSO.
Footage from the scene showed a heavy police presence, with numerous ambulances and police cars with their lights flashing.
This is a developing story and will be updated.