“Multiple deputies down” in Douglas County, Colorado, sheriff’s office says

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) in Colorado says “multiple deputies” responding to a domestic disturbance were injured after shots were fired. A code red alert was issued Sunday morning amid what the DCSO said was an “active” situation.

The DCSO says citizens should avoid the area, while residents should shelter in place and avoid windows and exterior walls.

UPDATE, we have multiple deputies down, no update on their status. The scene remains active and please avoid the area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

A Code Red was sent out regarding this incident. Any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls. pic.twitter.com/RgutCEqgJA — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

The alert follows earlier reports of an officer down in the area, CBS Denver reports. The number of deputies down or the extent of possible injuries was not immediately known.

The FBI in Denver said it was ready to provide its “full support” to the DCSO.

.@FBIDenver has been monitoring the events that occurred this morning and have offered our full support to @dcsheriff. Our thoughts and prayers are with our law enforcement partners and all those impacted by today’s senseless act of violence. — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) December 31, 2017

Footage from the scene showed a heavy police presence, with numerous ambulances and police cars with their lights flashing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.