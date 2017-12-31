Kim says US should know North Korean nuclear force a reality

By Published:
Kim Jong Un
This image made from video of a news bulletin aired by North Korea's KRT on Nov. 29, 2017, shows an image of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un signing what is said to be a document on Nov. 28, 2017, authorizing a missile test. After two and a half months of relative peace, North Korea launched its most powerful weapon yet early Wednesday, claiming a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile that some observers believe could put Washington and the entire eastern U.S. seaboard within range. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this photo. (KRT via AP Video)

TOKYO (AP) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says the United States should be aware that his country’s nuclear forces are now a reality, not a threat.

Kim was speaking in his annual New Year’s Day address. He said the country had achieved the historic feat of “completing” its nuclear forces and added that the has a “nuclear button” on his desk.

The customary New Year’s address was broadcast Monday morning on North Korean state television.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s