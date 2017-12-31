2 men found shot in vehicle along Nashville interstate; one has died

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of Interstate 65 in North Nashville was shut down for several hours Sunday morning after two men were found shot in a vehicle.

Metro police said officers were called around 6 a.m. to a shooting incident along I-65 just north of Trinity Lane.

Officers said two men had gunshot wounds and were taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where the passenger died.

The condition of the other man was not released.

The vehicle the two were in, a white Chevrolet, had multiple bullet holes and shattered windows.

Police say they still do not have information on suspects.