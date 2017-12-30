Science Hill wrestling team wins 2017 Battle For Independence tournament

By Published:

FRANKLIN, TN- The Science Hill wrestling team defended its team title at the Battle for Independence Tournament Saturday. The Hilltoppers out paced the 21 team field to capture the overall team title. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s