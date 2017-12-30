Science Hill wrestling team wins 2017 Battle For Independence tournament

FRANKLIN, TN- The Science Hill wrestling team defended its team title at the Battle for Independence Tournament Saturday. The Hilltoppers out paced the 21 team field to capture the overall team title.
Brentwood 169.5
Bartlett 137
Rossview 105
Whitnall (WI) 96
The individual medalist of the tournament for the Hilltoppers.
113-Braxton Mann
2nd Place
120-Tyler Seeley
1st Place
Outstanding Wrestler with 5 pins!
132-Joseph Frye
5th Place
138-Luke Story
1st Place
145-Arthur James
1st Place
152-Garrett Stiltner
3rd Place
152-Ian Marek
5th Place
160-Chase Diehl
1st Place
182-Jim Kalogeros
1st Place
182-Will Mooney
3rd Place
195-Weston Brown
1st Place
220-Denzel Medina
3rd Place
285-Jesse Cross
4th Place
The Hilltoppers go back to the mat on January 6th in South Carolina.