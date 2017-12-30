No. 19 Vols fall to Arkansas in overtime

FAYETTEVILLE, AR- After a late surge by Arkansas, No. 19 Tennessee came up short in overtime, 95-93, at Bud Walton Arena on Saturday.
Arkansas had all the momentum going into overtime and pulled away early on in the extra period with a 16-5 run. The Vols (9-3, 0-1 SEC) clawed back to make it a two-point game with eight seconds left behind back-to-back 3-pointers by Lamonte Turner, but it wasn’t enough. The teams combined to score 42 total points in the five-minute overtime period.
The Volunteers had five players with double-digit scoring, paced by Bone’s season-high 21 points. He also had six boards and five assists in 38 minutes of action. James Daniel III had a big game off the bench, scoring 17 to go with four assists and a pair of rebounds and steals.
Admiral Schofield finished with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Grant Williams and Turner chipped in 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Arkansas was paced by Daryl Macon, who finished with 33 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field. Jaylen Barford added 28 points to help the Razorbacks shoot 54 percent (33-61) in the contest.
Despite several runs and tough shots by Arkansas, UT never lost the lead in the first half. After the Razorbacks tied things up at 26 with less than five minutes left, the Vols used a 12-2 run to help take a 38-31 advantage into intermission.
Daniel was huge off the bench for Tennessee in the frame, dropping 10 points on 3-of-3 shooting from the floor. Schofield had the hot hand out of the gate, knocking down three treys to spark UT’s scoring attack early on.