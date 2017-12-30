Extreme cold to test New Year’s revelers; some events iced

(AP)-Revelers who gather in Times Square for New Year’s Eve will be tested by extreme cold – possibly the coldest New Year’s Eve ball drop since 1917.

New York City health officials are advising people to dress in layers and lay off the booze, which can hasten hypothermia, on Sunday night. The temperature is expected to be around 11 degrees with a wind chill of zero.

The frigid weather is causing events to be canceled or reconsidered in some places around the Northeast. The Lobster Dip at Old Orchard Beach in Maine has been rescheduled for the first time in 30 years. And in Philadelphia, officials are taking a wait-and-see approach on whether they’ll hold the annual Mummers Day Parade.

