Extreme cold to test New Year’s revelers; some events iced

FILE- In this Dec. 31, 2008 file photo, Allison Smith of Jacksonville, Fla, left, tries to keep warm as she and others take part in the New Year's Eve festivities in New York's Times Square. Brutal weather has iced plans for scores of events in the Northeast U.S. from New Year’s Eve through New Year’s Day, but not in New York City, where people will start gathering in Times Square up to nine hours before the famous ball drop. (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg, File)

(AP)-Revelers who gather in Times Square for New Year’s Eve will be tested by extreme cold – possibly the coldest New Year’s Eve ball drop since 1917.

New York City health officials are advising people to dress in layers and lay off the booze, which can hasten hypothermia, on Sunday night. The temperature is expected to be around 11 degrees with a wind chill of zero.

The frigid weather is causing events to be canceled or reconsidered in some places around the Northeast. The Lobster Dip at Old Orchard Beach in Maine has been rescheduled for the first time in 30 years. And in Philadelphia, officials are taking a wait-and-see approach on whether they’ll hold the annual Mummers Day Parade.

