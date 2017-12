BRISTOL, TN- Dobyns-Bennett and Gate City capped off their Arby’s Classic appearances by placing in the top six of the tournament.

The Indians defeated Columbia, 80-63 to earn 5th place at the tournament.

Gate City beat Lakota East, 66-54 to earn 6th place. Mac McClung earned his 2,000 career point during the game. He finished 10 points shy of the Arby’s Classic record for points scored at the tournament.