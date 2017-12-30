All clear given after pressure cooker found with digital timer ‘on’ in Bristol, VA parking lot

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL)- A Food City in Bristol, Virginia was back in business Saturday night, after a call was reported about a suspicious package.

Captain Maynard Ratcliff with the Bristol, VA Police Department said that call came in around 6:45p.m. Saturday.

Officers arrived at the Food City Parking lot on Euclid Ave. and found a pressure cooker in it’s original packaging.

The digital timer for the pressure cooker was somehow turned on, which according to Captain Ratcliff was the cause of concern.

Bristol’s bomb squad was called in to x-ray the package, and after analyzing the pressure cooker, they deemed it to be safe.

No further information was available Saturday night about how the pressure cooker got in the parking lot.

When we spoke to Captain Ratcliff around 8:20 Saturday night, he said the parking lot was back in business and the store was open.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.