Washington Co. man wanted on aggravated assault, other charges arrested in Florida

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A man wanted in connection to an aggravated assault incident at a mobile home park in Gray last month was captured in Brevard County, Florida on Friday.

According to WCSO news release, Porter Grindstaff, 33, of Gray, was found following a multi-agency effort to locate him for his connection to an aggravated assault that happened at Sheffield Circle mobile home park on Nov. 29.

WCSO officials said on Nov. 29, Grindstaff reportedly confronted the driver of a church van about a dispute involving a family member and one of the passengers in the van.

Grindstaff then allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened the victim, and he would not allow the van to leave.

The driver of the van called 911 and Grindstaff left the scene.

Investigators searched for Grindstaff and later received information that he had left the state.

On Friday, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office in Florida arrested Grindstaff following a vehicle pursuit, crash and a foot chase.

Grindstaff was charged in Florida with being an out of state fugitive and was being held without bond pending extradition.

According to the release, he will also face one count of aggravated assault, six counts of false imprisonment, driving on a suspended license, motor vehicle theft and failure to appear.

Grindstaff was being held on $19,000 bond upon his return to Washington County.

Johnson City Police Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the U.S. Marshal Service assisted in locating Grindstaff.

