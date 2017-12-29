Vols RB John Kelly to enter NFL Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee junior running back John Kelly announced on Instagram on Friday that he will enter the 2018 NFL Draft, foregoing his senior season.

I’d like to take this opportunity to announce that I will be declaring for the 2018 NFL Draft and thank so many that were instrumental in getting me to where I am today. From my time in Detroit to my collegiate career at Tennessee, words can’t express my gratitude to everyone that has helped me throughout my journey.

To my friends and family, I want to thank you for always being there for me. To my teammates, and coaching staff, I want to thank you for always pushing me to better myself and grow on and off the field. To Vol Nation, I want to thank you for all of your support through all of the highs and lows. I will always call Neyland Stadium home.

As I take the next step in my career, I will never forget where it all

began. Detroit and Tennessee will always be a part of me at every step of this journey and I promise to always represent you well. With everything you’ve given to me, that’s the least I can do for you all. From the bottom of my heart – thank you, all.

Go Vols!

Kelly, who is from Detroit, ranked 7th in the SEC in 2017 in rushing yards per game and 8th in total touchdowns. One was one of four players in the country to lead their team in rushing yards and receptions. He set career highs with 141 rushing yards and 96 receiving yards in 26-20 loss at No. 24 Florida.